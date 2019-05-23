Google Home Mini bundles from $58, official Google accessories on sale, and more in today’s best deals

Thursday’s best deals include Google Home Mini, official Google charging accessories, and the AmazonBasics Memorial Day tech sale. Head below for more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Home Mini bundles start at $58

We’ve spotted a pair of Google Home Mini bundles today, headlined by a two-pack of the smart speaker for $58 at Walmart. That’s up to $40 off the regular going rate and a match of Google’s earlier Mother’s Day promo this month. We loved it in our hands-on review. You can also snag a single speaker paired with a Nest Smart Thermostat for $199 via BuyDig, which is up to $100 off. Google Home Mini delivers all of the best Assistant features in one tidy little package. You’ll be able to control smart home accessories, call up the news, weather, and much more. Pairing the two devices together means that you’ll be able to take your heating and cooling to the next level with ease.

Google’s official USB-C power adapter sees rare discount

Walmart is offering Google’s first-party USB-C power adapter, which is now marked down to $14. It typically goes for $20. We rarely see deals on Google’s in-house accessories, making today’s price all the more notable. This wall adapter is said to have the ability to deliver up to seven hours of battery life in 15 minutes to Google handsets equipped with USB-C charging ports. This makes it a great option to expand your Pixel’s kit with an additional official charger for your bag, nightstand, or desk.

The AmazonBasics Memorial Day sale delivers all-time lows on tech

Amazon’s in-house brand is a great way to score even further savings on must-have technology. While you’ll find other deals on home goods and more in the Memorial Day sale, it’s the tech offers that have caught our eye. This includes Bluetooth speakers and earbuds, along with offers on cables and more. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Scan Dimension SOL 3D Scanner Hands-on: Setup and first impressions [Video]

Focal Sphear Wireless Headphones Review: High-quality audio for nearly any activity [Video]

Synology Surveillance Station Hands-on: Starting a NAS security system [Video]