While the OnePlus 7 Pro is receiving all of the plaudits, the slightly cheaper but still impressive OnePlus 7 is now quietly going on sale in the UK, Europe, India, and China today.

The update over the OnePlus 6T is not exactly substantial but there is enough here to entice those using much older OnePlus devices such as the 3T and 5 to upgrade.

Given the OnePlus 7 is essentially the OnePlus 6TT, it has a familiar design that skirts a fine line between homage and straight up replica. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad device, far from it. The Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6/8GB of RAM with that improved camera and UFS 3.0 storage should really provide you with enough juice to do just about anything.

As a step down from the OnePlus 7 Pro, it offers slightly greater affordability without too many compromises — which is always welcome. What’s great is that it still offers almost identical software experience as you find with the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The OnePlus 7 is now available starting at £499 (~$631) for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. While the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage option costs £549 (~$695). Both options will only be available in the UK and Europe in the Mirror Gray finish, while India and China will get the exclusive Red option — arguably the best looking model.

Potential buyers in the United States will have to weigh up if importing the device is worth the higher premium, as it still looks as though the OnePlus 7 will not go on sale in the immediate future. It may be worthwhile sticking with the OnePlus 6T for a little longer.

Where to buy the OnePlus 7

