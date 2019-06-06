Crowdsource lets users perform “simple tasks” like translation validation or handwriting recognition to improve Google services. Google today updated the Android app with a new logo and other tweaks to the design.

Crowdsource features 5-10 second “micro-tasks” in five areas that can improve Google Maps and Google Translate. Google imagines opening the app while “waiting in a queue at the grocery shop or on the train journey home.”

Translation: Help us translate phrases to different languages.

Translation validation: Select which phrases are translated correctly.

Handwriting recognition: Look at the handwriting and type the text that you see.

Sentiment evaluation: Evaluate a short sentence and if sentiment is positive, neutral or negative.

Landmarks: Confirm if landmark ‘x’ is visible in the picture.

Crowdsource for Android was updated today to version 1.2.0.250875961 with a new logo that features people in the four Google colors of red, yellow, green, and blue. This replaces the old blue and white version.

The app also sports a new “Home” view that leverages more friendly graphics in a 2×2 grid to relay how you can make contributions: Image Label Verification, Sentiment Evaluation, Handwriting Recognition, and Image Capture. Crowdsource was also recently refreshed with the Google Material Theme.

The full release notes are below, with the latest version widely rolled out on the Play Store today:

New look and feel with a brand new Crowdsource logo.

You can now go back to the previous task and change your answer.

Pinch to zoom in and out of photos in the Landmarks task.

Share your photos from other apps like Google Photos or Gallery directly to Crowdsource.

