You can pick up an original Pixel XL with 128GB of storage for $207 in today’s best deals, along with markdowns on Anker accessories and TP-Link smart home gear. Head below for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Original Pixel XL drops to $207 in this sale

Today over at Rakuten, you can grab the original Pixel XL with 128GB of storage for $207. Having originally retailed for $869, we’ve more recently seen it selling in the $300-$350 range. Today’s offer is $43 under our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in new condition. Even with the third-generation Pixel out, the original model still shines as a budget-friendly alternative. The XL model features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 12MP camera, and 128GB of storage. And even better, USB-C connectivity as well support for the latest Android OS make this a solid option in 2019. Check out in our in-depth review for a closer look.

New Anker sale discounts Qi chargers, Bluetooth, more

Amazon’s latest Anker promotion discounts a wide range of Chromebook and Android smartphone accessories starting at $11. You’ll find deals on Anker’s popular Qi charging stands, which pair nicely with the latest iPhones. There’s also a two-pack of Soundcore Mini 2 Bluetooth Speakers at $38. Perfect for Father’s Day or graduation gifts. Check out the entire sale right here for more.

Upgrade your Assistant-enabled smart home with these TP-Link deals

Today only, B&H offers a pair of TP-Link smart home accessory deals from $30. You can grab a trio of smart plugs for the entry-level price or just to a pair of powered outlets at $50. Both of which are the best prices currently available by around 20%. Great for creating automated schedules and cutting down on energy usage.

