Google extends support for original Pixel and Pixel XL to Android Q ‘by popular demand’

Among the many surprises of today’s Android Q announcements, such as releasing later in the day than expected and skipping from Developer Preview right to Beta, came another welcome surprise for owners of the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

While today’s Android Q Beta 1 is not landing on as many devices as last year’s Android P Beta, or any non-Pixel devices for that matter, one device we were sure wouldn’t see Q is the first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL.

These phones, now over two years old, were expected by many to now be in the same category that the Nexus 5X and 6P were in last year, stuck on Oreo, but still receiving monthly updates. But despite this expectation, Google has included the original Pixel phones in Android Q Beta 1.

In the official Beta announcement, Google’s Dave Burke shared that the two phones are receiving extended support “by popular demand.” Clearly Google is aware that the phones still have an active fan base, and it’s no surprise, considering they marked a new era in Google’s mobile hardware.

Hopefully, this is a positive indicator for Google pushing support for all their hardware an extra year going forward, meaning the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL could potentially receive next year’s Android R. One factor we don’t yet know is if this extended support will also mean an additional year of security updates once Android R launches sometime next year.

Users of the original Pixel can enroll in the Android Q Beta program today, or install the OTA update manually to get started as soon as possible.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new lease on life Google has given its original Pixel phones, and do you think this trend will continue for future generations of Pixel hardware?

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: