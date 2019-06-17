Fossil smartwatches, TP-Link smart home gear, and Samsung’s new True Wireless Galaxy Buds are all on sale today. Head below for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fossil smartwatches highlight today’s best deals

The Fossil semi-annual sale is now live with up to 50% off a number of different smartwatches. You’ll find fitness tracking deals as low as $95, making this a great time to grab an affordable wearable. There are also markdowns on Gen 3 smartwatches and more. All of our top picks, including the aforementioned Fossil smartwatches, can be found right here.

TP-Link Assistant-enabled smart home accessories on sale from $28

Today only, B&H has TP-Link smart switches and light bulbs on sale from $28. You can save upwards of 50% off these popular accessories that will fit in beautifully with your existing Assistant-enabled smart home. Headlining is a two-pack of KL120 Kasa Smart LED Light Bulbs for $28. As a comparison, other retailers are asking $25 for a single bulb. These models sport a 2700-5000K temperature, customized scheduling, and 25,000-hour lifespan. Best of all? TP-Link Kasa bulbs do not require an extra hub to work with existing Wi-Fi setups.

Save $30 on Samsung’s new True Wireless Galaxy Buds

Verizon Wireless offers the first discount we’ve tracked on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earphones at $100. You can even get an extra $20 gift card if you’re willing to do a little work after your purchase. Samsung’s new Bluetooth earbuds bring a truly wireless form factor to your Galaxy smartphone. You’ll get around six hours of audio playback on a single charge, with other standout features including AKG drivers, splash-resistance, and more. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Urbanears Ralis Portable Speaker Review: Bring the party this summer [Video]

Spigen Universal Kickstand Review: Must-have $10 iPhone/Android accessory? [Video]

Ricoh THETA Z1 Hands-on: Easy to use 360 camera with pro features [Video]