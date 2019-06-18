The latest version of Chrome, which rolled out earlier this month, adds deceptive URL protections that will send users to the correct site. Google is also releasing a Suspicious Site Reporter extension for Chrome to submit deceptive URLs and other malicious pages directly to Safe Browsing.

One common way that malicious parties try to trick users is via confusing links. For example, go0gle.com could be mistaken for google.com and result in people entering account usernames and passwords. A new warning built into Chrome 75 will flag deceptive URLs via a fullscreen page that notes when something is wrong.

“The link you opened goes to a site you don’t usually visit. It might be trying to confuse you.”

This alert suggests the correct page, with “Continue” sending users out of harm’s way. Behind-the-scenes, Chrome is looking at your recent browsing patterns to reduce errors and false positives.

This new warning works by comparing the URL of the page you’re currently on to URLs of pages you’ve recently visited. If the URL looks similar, and might cause you to be confused or deceived, we’ll show a warning that helps you get back to safety.

Safe Browsing is Google’s system for warning about malicious sites or dangerous file downloads. A bright red warning is displayed to advise users to return to safety. Live on 4 billion devices every day, it’s available in Chrome on all platforms and third-party apps, like Gmail.

Google is now letting you directly flag pages with the new Suspicious Site Reporter Chrome extension. After installing, a flag will be displayed next to the Omnibox when visiting a suspicious link.

Clicking reveals why Google provided the warning, with the ability to send the site to Safe Browsing for “further evaluation.” By default, the URL and IP address are included by the Chrome deceptive URL extension, with screenshot, DOM content, and refresher chain optional.

