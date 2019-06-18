With the hot weather beginning to arrive, Google Pay is getting ready for your summer shopping trips this June by adding twenty-one more US banks and credit unions to their ever-increasing list of supported financial institutions.

Before you can use your credit or debit card with Google Pay, the US bank or credit union providing it needs to enter an agreement with Google to allow use of their cards. Most of the major nationwide banks already have agreements in place so their customers can use Google Pay.

Beyond the handful of major banks, though, you’d be shocked at how many smaller, local banks exist in the US alone. Google Pay already supports over 2000 of these banks, with more additions happening almost weekly.

So far in June, twelve more banks and credit unions have entered into an agreement with Google Pay, according to changes to the support page.

BlueGrass Community Federal Credit Union

Chino Commercial Bank

Citizens Bank & Trust (AL)

Greater Niles Community Federal Credit Union

Hutchinson Government Employees Credit Union

Knoxville Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union

Lake Huron Credit Union

Malheur Federal Credit Union

Members’ Advantage Credit Union

Pointwest Bank (TX)

Simply Bank

The Bank of Southside Virginia

Update 6/18: Since the first update for the month of June, Google Pay has added another eight US banks, and split Peoples State Bank into two Wisconsin listings. That brings the total additions to 21.

Bank of the Bluegrass (KY)

Dean Bank (MA)

First National Bank & Trust Co (OK)

Lake Elmo Bank (MN)

Lead Bank (MO)

Peoples State Bank (Prairie du Chien, WI)

Peoples State Bank (Wausau, WI)

Reliant Bank (TN)

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

Texas Bank Financial

More interesting than that, however, is how many banks Google Pay has removed this month. The occasional removal is normal as some banks merge or go out of business or decide to move away from Google Pay. However, this month alone, the Google Pay support page has seen the removal of seven financial institutions.

ACU of Texas

American Bank & Trust (WI)

BluCurrent Credit Union

BrandBank

Financial Plus – IL Credit Union

Kemba Credit Union

Lyons National Bank

