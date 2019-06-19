We can level many criticisms at OEMs for not listening and acting on owner feedback but OnePlus is most definitely not one of those. In a post on the official OnePlus forums we’ve been given some information on potential new features coming to OxygenOS and OnePlus devices.

OxygenOS Operations staff member Shine L gave the details in a regular feedback post. One of the core talking points of late has been the lack of ultra-wide camera video recording. There also appears to be upcoming support for customization of the horizon light or ‘edge lighting’ for notifications on the OnePlus 7 Pro. This will likely work in the same way that it does on Samsung Galaxy devices.

Beyond these bigger upcoming features, the OxygenOS developers are also working on support for adaptive icons within the OnePlus Launcher, custom Zen Mode tweaks and duration adjustments, increased recent app menu limits, and there is even the prospect of a sound effect when you plug in your OnePlus fast or Warp charger.

Many of the requested features from users are already included in the multitude of OxygenOS Open Betas that the company is loved for. That said, explicit confirmation that OnePlus is working on new features for OxygenOS after community feedback is still great to hear.

Q: Will OnePlus 7 Pro support horizon light customization? A: We understand users’ pain point of not having a notification light on their devices. We are looking into this, as well other alternatives to implement AOD in a battery-friendly way. Q: Is it possible to implement folders in the app drawer? A: We know that this is a way to find apps fast and efficiently. We are looking into this. Q: Will the OnePlus 7 Pro support video recording using the ultra-wide camera? A: This feature request has already been approved and is currently under development. We know how anxious you are for this feature and we hear you. Q: Will Oxygen OS support adaptive icons using the OnePlus launcher? A: We are working on it. Q: Will OnePlus add a step counter in a future update? A: We will merge this feature into the routine of OnePlus Shelf development to bring this functionality to you without adding any bloatware to the system. Q: Will it be possible to see more apps when accessing the recent apps menu? A: This feature request is approved and under development. Q: Why does the background application pause while using quick reply in the landscape? A: We are working on a new way to improve users’ experience. Q: Will you add a charging sound effect? A: This feature request is approved and under development. Q: Will it be possible to customize the duration of zen mode? A: Yes, we are working on it. Q: Will it be possible to block messages by specific keyword? A: Currently the function is under closed beta testing. We will release it soon if there are no major issues. Q: Will it support blocking calls in phone settings? A: This function is already being tested in the open beta program. Please be patient. Q: Will digital wellbeing be supported on OnePlus devices? A: Currently this function is in OnePlus 5/5T/6/6T’s open beta program.​

What do you think of the potential new features being added to OxygenOS? Are you happy or are there any that you would prefer to come first? Let us know in the comments section below.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: