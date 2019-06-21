Nest Cam Indoor is $139 in Home Depot’s 1-day sale, plus Samsung Galaxy S10/e/+ deals, and the popular Jabra Move Style Bluetooth Headphones are in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Hit the jump for more.

Nest Cam Indoor gets 1-day discount at Home Depot

Home Depot is discounting a number of smart home security devices today, headlined by Nest Cam Indoor. You can grab it in certified refurbished condition for $139, which is around $60 off the regular going rate and the best price we can find. Nest Cam Indoor delivers full 1080p HD feeds, night vision, and two-way communication so you can speak with anyone in range. Ships with a two-year warranty.

Save up to $300 on Samsung Galaxy S10/e/+

Samsung is offering notable discounts on its new Galaxy S10 phones, with up to $300 off. This is among the best pricing we’ve seen historically. If you’ve been holding onto an older device for a great upgrade deal, this is your chance. Plus, the included year of YouTube premium will allow you to enjoy 12 months of ad-free videos. Want to learn more about any of these devices? Check out our Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S10+ reviews to read our full thoughts.

Jabra Move Style Bluetooth Headphones fall to new Amazon low

Amazon has the popular Jabra Move Style Bluetooth Headphones at $66 shipped. This is a new all-time low at this retailer, and around $100 less than the regular going rate. Jabra’s headphones feature up to 14 hours of music playback and offer “exceptional wireless sound quality.” They also sport a lightweight headband which should keep things comfortable during extended listening sessions.

