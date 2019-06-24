Google Nest Hub deals hit a new all-time low at $61, plus take $50 off HP’s 14-inch Chromebook and save on SanDisk storage in today’s episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub deals deliver new all-time low

The Google Nest Hub deals have seemingly been on a non-stop flow through 2019. Today’s offer delivers the best price yet with a new all-time low of $61. It typically sells for around $99 or more and our previous mentions have been more in the range of $65-$70. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports and other services. Check out our hands-on review, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.”

HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook $50 off

Amazon has the HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB for $250. Normally selling for $300, that’s good for a $50 discount and a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around an AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 processor, HP’s Chomebook features a 14-inch touchscreen display alongside 32GB of storage space. Notably, there are also dual USB-C ports as well as additional I/O like a microSD card slot, a USB 2.0 input and more. Plus, with over nine hours of battery life, all-day use arrives with the HP 14 Chromebook as well.

SanDisk storage highlights this Amazon Gold Box

Today only, Amazon is running a notable Gold Box starting at $10 with deals on storage, routers, and much more. There are plenty of notable deals, including top-rated Seagate hard drives, which are perfect for Time Machine backups. You’ll also find price drops on microSD cards from SanDisk and NETGEAR mesh router systems. Check out all of our top picks right here.

