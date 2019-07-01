As G Suite adoption spreads, Google is adding more features specifically for education and enterprise customers. The latest is an integrated system for requesting and getting approvals on Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

One informal way today to get superiors to sign off on a draft is by sending them an email and having them confirm in the conversation thread or directly on the document.

Google now hopes to replace that workflow with a system built into Drive where authors can request approval on Doc, Sheet, and Slide documents from single or multiple reviewers. A due date can be specified, with editors notified via email. These alerts continue as the deadline approaches and even after the fact if action has not been taken.

For a single reviewer, the file is automatically approved or rejected once the reviewer makes their choice. For multiple reviewers, the file gets approved once all reviewers have selected “approve” and rejected once any reviewer selects “reject.”

Once a document is submitted, the contents cannot be edited until it is unlocked by the editor. Reviewers also have the ability to forward and assign a document to other parties.

To request a review, there is a new “Approvals” option when right-clicking on a file. For editors, the email notification lets them take action immediately, with the ability to also leave comments in the preview pane.

Domain administrators can apply for the Google Drive Approvals beta today, while this feature is available to G Suite Business, G Suite Enterprise, G Suite for Education, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite for Nonprofits. G Suite Basic or free accounts are not yet eligible.

