Google Home July 4th sale has deals starting from $25, plus notable discounts on the SanDisk USB 3.1 flash drive at $7 and a 10W Qi charging stand for 40% off. Find even more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Home July 4th sale discounts entire lineup from $25

Various Google Home devices are on sale for July 4th week, headlined by Google Home Max at $249 at various retailers. That’s $150 off the original price, down $50 from the regular going rate, and $5 less than our previous mention. Notable features include built-in Google Assistant support, dual woofers and tweeters, far-field voice recognition, and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. Find the rest of the deals right here, including Home Mini at $25, Nest Hub at $79, and more.

$7 gets you SanDisk’s 32GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive

Amazon offers the SanDisk 32GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $7. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, other USB 3.1 drives sell for $10 or so at Amazon. With up to 130MBps transfer speeds, SanDisk’s 32GB flash drives lives up to its Ultra Fit name thanks to a compact design. That makes it perfect for adding to your keys and more.

This 10W Qi Charging Stand is now 40% off

CHOE-TECH (99% positive all-time feedback from 23,700+) via Amazon offers its 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $12. Typically selling for $20, that saves you 40% and brings the price down to a new Amazon low. This charging stand is an ideal way to keep your phone powered up at your desk. It props up the device to a perfect viewing angle for checking notifications at a glance and with support for both 10W and 7.5W charging speeds, it will quickly replenish both iPhone and Android handsets.

