At I/O 2019, Google quietly made a series of announcements to improve Bluetooth devices on Android. The company is now sharing a list of which third-party headphones will support Fast Pair’s new “True Wireless features,” Find My Device, and connected device details in Android Q.

As the name implies, Fast Pair was initially aimed at making the Bluetooth setup process on Android seamless. Headphones near your phone are automatically recognized, with one-tap pairing and automatic connection to tablets — and eventually Chromebooks — signed into your Google Account.

Fast Pair headphones will be able to broadcast individual battery percentages for the case and buds later this year. This translates to power notifications on case open/close and per-component status.

Meanwhile, Fast Pair devices will appear in the Find My Devices app and website. Key details include where and when you last used them, as well as ringing buds to locate, and unpairing if that fails.

Lastly, Android Q features an enhanced Bluetooth device details page to centralize management and key settings. Google Assistant headphones required visiting the Google app for control in the past. Now, the system Settings app will include links to Find My Device and Assistant settings, while manufacturers can link directly to unique functionality in companion apps.

During the May developer conference, Google showcased several compatible devices. A post on the Android Developers blog today provides the full list of Fast Pair headphones that will support the latest functionality. Some capabilities — like the new Fast Pair features and Android Q — will go live “later this year.”

Since last year, Google has “engaged with dozens of OEMs, ODMs, and silicon partners” to add Fast Pair to more headphones. One aspect is support for Qualcomm’s Smart Headset Development Kit, which makes it easier for manufacturers to integrate Fast Pair and Assistant.

