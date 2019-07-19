Hot on the heels of the OnePlus 7 Pro update, the latest OxygenOS 9.5.7 OTA for the OnePlus 7 brings a ton of enhancements, most notably several camera performance improvements.

Despite the OnePlus 7 not being as widely available as the OnePlus 7 Pro, the device is still a superb but pretty incremental update to the OnePlus 6T. Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, it has received several updates since launch. OxygenOS 9.5.7 addresses some of the issues that have plagued users, including display and camera issues.

The camera has received important performance improvements when switching modes, improved autofocusing, enhanced photo-stitching when taking panoramas, and should have the ability to take better 48-megapixel photos when using the ‘Pro’ camera mode.

Fixes are also present for the automatic brightness sensitivity, GPS speed, and accuracy improvements and a much-needed — in my opinion — sound enhancement mode for the pretty fantastic OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. Beyond that, there are some expected general bug fixes and performance improvements.

OxygenOS 9.5.7 for OnePlus 7 Changelog

System Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS while screen is off Added sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings – Sound & vibration – Dolby Atmos – Earphone Adjustment – Earphone Sound Enhancement) Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only) General bug fixes and improvements



Camera Improved the performance of camera mode switching Improved experience of autofocusing in some scenes Improved the effect of photo-stitching in Panorama mode Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode



If you haven’t had an OTA notification, be sure to head to your device Settings > System updates. You should also check out the excellent Oxygen Updater if you still have trouble and are desperate to get these much-needed fixes.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: