Nokia 7.1 Android smartphone hits a new low with Amazon deal, TP-Link’s Assistant-enabled smart plugs on sale from $24, and $100 off ViewSonic’s 1080p DLP Projector. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nokia 7.1 smartphone deal brings it down to $250

Amazon is currently offering the Nokia 7.1 64GB unlocked Android smartphone for $250. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer saves you 29%, is $50 under our previous price drop, and a new Amazon all-time low. Nokia’s 7.1 Android handset features dual SIM card slots, a dual 12MP rear camera array, and more. Design wise, it touts an aluminum frame and a glass back for a premium feel. Learn additional details in our hands-on review.

Save up to 25% on TP-Link’s Assistant Smart Plugs

Amazon offers the TP-Link HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plug for $24. Typically selling for $30, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low for a single one of the smart home accessories. TP-Link’s smart plug integrates with the company’s line of Kasa accessories, and as such means it works without a hub and supports Alexa, Assistant, and Cortana. It also features two individually-controllable outlets. That makes it perfect for turning on two different lamps or commanding any combination of other appliances.

ViewSonic’s 1080p DLP Projector is now $100 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the ViewSonic PX700HD 1080p DLP Projector for $400. Regularly $500 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is a solid $100 off and is the best price we can find. In fact, this is also matching the lowest we have seen it go for on Amazon historically. Along with dual HDMI inputs and USB connectivity, features include 3500 lumens of brightness, 1080p native resolution, a 30 to 300-foot viewable screen size, manual zoom and much more.

