LG’s Watch W7 Wear OS smartwatch is down to $200

B&H offers the LG Watch W7 Stainless Steel Wear OS smartwatch for $200. Having originally retailed for $450, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $315. Today’s price cut takes off $115, beats our previous mention by $50 and is the best we’ve seen. This 44.5mm hybrid smartwatch features a stainless steel design that pairs a traditional mechanical watch face with a 1.2-inch display. Then with added Wear OS support, it can relay notifications from your smartphone and more. Other standout features here include IP68 water resistance and up to 100-day battery life. You can learn more in our announcement coverage from last fall.

Anker discounts Qi chargers, dash cam, much more from $10

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on Apple accessories and smart home products including power banks, Bluetooth receivers, smart scales, wall chargers, and more. One standout is the Anker Ultra-Slim Wireless PowerPort Charger Pad for $10. Regularly $18, that’s nearly 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is a Qi-compatible charging pad with 5W of power and will work right through your phone’s cover (in most cases). Shop the rest of today’s best Anker deals here.

Sprint customers can get the Galaxy S10e for $10/mo

Sprint is offering its customers the Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Smartphone for $10 per month on an 18-month Sprint Flex lease. After 18 months, you can choose to upgrade to a new device, pay the remaining six months outright, or opt for another six payments. In the end, to own it outright, this will cost you a total of $240 if you don’t choose to upgrade. This is down from its $750 going rate and is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still rocking an older smartphone, this is a great upgrade. You’ll enjoy some of the best cameras out right now with a great smartphone experience. Learn more in our hands-on review.

