The latest Best Buy 3-day sale includes deals on smart home tech, TVs, MacBooks, and much more. Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break also includes an Acer 15-inch Chromebook and the Samsung DeX Pad. Hit the jump for more.

Best Buy has launched a new 3-day sale this morning with hefty discounts on the latest MacBook Air, a number of Amazon Echo devices, and the usual smattering of TVs, smart home gear and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup. You can check out today’s entire sale right here, including our top picks across every category.

Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook is an affordable school option

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Acer 15-inch Chromebook 1.6GHz/4GB/16GB for $159. That’s at least 20% off the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features include a 15-inch display, 16GB of eMMC flash memory, and two USB 3.0 ports. A built-in HDMI output makes it easy to connect with larger displays and an HD webcam helps you connect with others.

Save 50% on Samsung’s DeX Pad Dock

Amazon is currently offering the DeX Pad Docking Station for Samsung Galaxy S9/+ at $45. Normally selling for $100 direct from Samsung, that’s good for a 50% discount and comes within $7 of the all-time low. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen it sell for this year, as well as overall at Amazon. This Galaxy-compatible smart dock has dual USB ports as well as an HDMI input to turn your handset into a full-blown desktop computer. It powers your device via USB-C and also allows you to use its screen as a trackpad.

