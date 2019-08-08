Samsung Galaxy Note 8 hits a new Amazon all-time low, SanDisk’s 128 GB microSD card is on sale from $15, and Blink XT security cameras get a one-day discount. Hit the jump for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Note 8 inventory

While the Galaxy Note 10 just made its appearance yesterday, Amazon is now having a fire sale on the previous generation Note 8 at $470.50. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve tracked in 2019 by $14. This model includes a 6.3-inch AMOLED Infinity Display, dual 12 MP rear cameras, and an IP68 waterproof design. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Add memory to your Android device

Best Buy has the Nintendo Switch-branded 128 GB microSD card from SanDisk on sale for $15. If you don’t want the gaming insignia, hop over to Amazon for the same card sans artwork for $17. Both of these prices are new all-time lows and around 30% off the regular going rate. Quickly and easily add 128 GB worth of storage to your Nintendo Switch, Android device, and more with this microSD card. It features up to 100 MB/s transfer speeds, which makes it ideal for moving content like 1080 p videos from one device to another.

Blink XT Security Cameras offer easy setup

Today only, Woot has the original Blink XT outdoor security cameras on sale from $60. With full 1080 p feeds and free cloud storage, today’s deal is all the more notable and $10 less than the historic Amazon all-time low price. The weatherproof design is perfect for outdoor spaces, offering two-year battery life and motion detection in a sleek package.

