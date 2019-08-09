Dell’s 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook drops to $230, and you can save $129 when you bundle Google Nest Hub with a Hello Video Doorbell. Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break also includes a notable offer on an Anker Qi Wireless Charging Pad at just $13. Hit the jump for all of those deals and more.

Dell’s 2-in-1 Chromebook sports 10-hour battery life

Dell has its Inspiron 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $230, which is around $120 off the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked so far. This lightweight computer sports a 2-in-1 form factor that makes it perfect for causal web browsing and more while on the go. Dell’s Chromebook 3180 also features up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, giving you all-day performance.

Bundle Nest Hub and Hello Video Doorbell to save big

Home Depot has an attractive bundle on the Nest Hub and Hello Video Doorbell today at $229. You’d typically pay over $350 for the pair if you purchased them separately. This bundle is a perfect way to kickstart your Assistant-powered smart home. Nest Hub brings Google’s voice assistant to a 7-inch screen, which makes it perfect for pulling up video from the video doorbell. You’ll also be able to enjoy intelligent motion and person alerts, as well as easily keep an eye on package devices with the Hello Doorbell.

Anker PowerPort 5W Qi Charger is $13

Ready to make the jump to a wireless charger? Anker’s PowerPort 5W Qi Charger is $13 right now at Amazon. Featuring a 5W output, this is a notable option for adding to your bedside table for overnight charging. A two-coil design also means you can set your smartphone on it vertically or horizontally while still taking advantage of the cord-free refueling.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Hot Wheels id Review: Vintage favorite goes modern with iPhone integration [Video]

Jackery SolarSaga 60W Panel Review: Perfect companion for Explorer 240 [Video]

Jaybird VISTA Review: Hands-on with the latest AirPods competitor [Video]