Given the OnePlus 7 Pro launched back in May, we thought we knew pretty much all there was to know about one of the outright best smartphones on the market. That said, a new Fnatic Mode Easter egg has been found that unlocks some new exclusive wallpapers.

Considering just how stacked the internal specifications are on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the tie-in with the huge eSports team Fnatic makes a lot of sense. Once you fire up Fnatic Mode, it is supposed to give your mobile gaming yet another boost over the standard Gaming Mode that has been available in OxygenOS for some time.

Fnatic Mode was originally a OnePlus 7 Pro exclusive but has since found a home on the OnePlus 5/5T, OnePlus 6/6T and OnePlus 7. It works by blocking and muting incoming notifications, disables your second SIM and then re-allocates RAM and data so that you get the best possible gaming experience in the title currently being played.

Little did we know though, that his mode came with some pretty solid exclusive wallpapers. Thanks to digging by IndiaToday (via XDA-Developers), there are three Fnatic-branded wallpapers to adorn your OnePlus device with.

How to unlock the Fnatic Mode Easter egg

Open your OnePlus device Settings

Head to Utilities > Gaming Mode > Fnatic Mode

Tap the Fnatic logo five times

You will now see a text box appear underneath the logo

Type “alwaysfnatic” into the input text field and press enter

The wallpapers will be added to your on-device library and available to apply right away. Alternatively, you can download one of the wallpapers from the gallery below if you want them on your device.

