HP Chromebook 15 hits all-time low pricing at $370, plus deals on LG’s latest USB-C monitor and Philips Hue lighting. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP Chromebook 15 packs USB-C and premium build quality

Amazon has the HP Chromebook 15 on sale for $370, which is down from the usual $450 price tag and a return to the previous all-time low. Centered around a 15.6-inch display, it comes packed with 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. It touts a higher-end build quality than the average Chromebook, rocking a metal keyboard with diamond cut trim.

LG’s 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor gets $105 discount

Today only, B&H has one of LG’s latest 27-inch 4K monitors witch USB-C on sale for $415. That’s over $100 off and a new all-time low price. Headlined by USB-C, this monitor also packs dual HDMI, DisplayPort, as well as USB 3.0 inputs and more. Its 4K HDR offers plenty of screen real estate for browsing multiple windows, keeping an eye on email or Twitter and more.

Save 30% on the Philips Hue Starter Kits

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Two-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit for $78. Normally selling for $110, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by over $2 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring two multicolor LED light bulbs, this starter kit works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant thanks to a HomeKit-enabled bridge. It’s a perfect way to enter the world of smart home lighting and enjoy some added ambiance as well.

