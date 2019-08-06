After the inaugural Stadia Connect ahead of E3 in June, Google is hosting its second event later this month. The livestream coincides with Gamescom in Germany where the company will have a hands-on booth for attendees.

The next Stadia Connect is on August 19th at 10AM PDT / 7PM CEST. It kicks off a day before the Gamescom video game show in Cologne, Germany. If the first livestream was any indicator, Google will primarily walk through a bunch of upcoming games to expand Stadia’s initial set of titles available for the November launch and beyond. Google’s emoji-laden teaser video links to the YouTube livestream page for the August Stadia Connect.

Hopefully, Google will also show off more of Stadia’s UI. While we know the launch timeframe from June’s virtual press conference and the pricing model with Stadia Pro and Base, we have yet to see the actual Stadia design on the web or apps.

Let’s do it again. On 8/19, #StadiaConnect is back and bigger than ever. Tune in at 10AM PDT / 7PM CEST for all the details – then come get hands-on with the future of gaming for yourself at our #Gamescom booth! https://t.co/dKmKakQeQp pic.twitter.com/H0ILSxki8r — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) August 6, 2019

A Reddit Ask Me Anything in July did reveal a number of tidbits, including that the Stadia Controller will support Bluetooth audio after launch and that “Stadia Pro is not Netflix for Games.”

Stadia head Phil Harrison has also made the press tour over the last month and discussed data caps, as well as other game details, F2P, and free multiplayer.

The biggest news that did not come out of the last Stadia Connect was how Google will support publisher subscriptions. At E3, Ubisoft announced Uplay+ for 2020 to access an unlimited library through Stadia.

