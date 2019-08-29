For Android updates, OnePlus is one of the better performers when it comes to smartphones. As the company steps into the world of TVs, OnePlus is committing to three years of Android TV updates.

In a forum post today, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau not only adds further confirmation that the OnePlus TV will be using Google’s Android TV, but also offers some official details on what OnePlus will be doing on the platform. Lau explains that, after toying around with other ideas, Android TV was the only platform that would enable OnePlus to provide the experience it wants to deliver.

This is largely because Android TV offers the OnePlus TV access to the Play Store, Google Assistant, and a platform that can “seamlessly” connect with an Android phone. OnePlus also says it has a strategic partnership with Google that enabled OnePlus to optimize the platform to provide a “fast and smooth” experience. According to other statements, Google might be integrating some of those changes in the platform as a whole.

The biggest new detail from this post, however, is that OnePlus will be providing OnePlus TV updates for three years. For an Android smartphone, that’s actually passing OnePlus’ usual promise, but for TVs, this isn’t a huge promise. Nvidia, for example, has supported its Shield TV for over four years now, and since full TVs have such a long lifespan, three years is only scratching the surface. Of course, OnePlus promises these Android TV updates for “at least” three years, so hopefully, the company will end up greatly surpassing that total.

