OnePlus TV will get Android TV updates for ‘at least’ 3 years

- Aug. 29th 2019 6:32 am PT

0

For Android updates, OnePlus is one of the better performers when it comes to smartphones. As the company steps into the world of TVs, OnePlus is committing to three years of Android TV updates.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

In a forum post today, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau not only adds further confirmation that the OnePlus TV will be using Google’s Android TV, but also offers some official details on what OnePlus will be doing on the platform. Lau explains that, after toying around with other ideas, Android TV was the only platform that would enable OnePlus to provide the experience it wants to deliver.

This is largely because Android TV offers the OnePlus TV access to the Play Store, Google Assistant, and a platform that can “seamlessly” connect with an Android phone. OnePlus also says it has a strategic partnership with Google that enabled OnePlus to optimize the platform to provide a “fast and smooth” experience. According to other statements, Google might be integrating some of those changes in the platform as a whole.

The biggest new detail from this post, however, is that OnePlus will be providing OnePlus TV updates for three years. For an Android smartphone, that’s actually passing OnePlus’ usual promise, but for TVs, this isn’t a huge promise. Nvidia, for example, has supported its Shield TV for over four years now, and since full TVs have such a long lifespan, three years is only scratching the surface. Of course, OnePlus promises these Android TV updates for “at least” three years, so hopefully, the company will end up greatly surpassing that total.

More on OnePlus TV:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
OnePlus TV

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches