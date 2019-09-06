After a huge delay from earlier this year, the Galaxy Fold finally went on sale this week in Samsung’s home country. Less than 24 hours later, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is already sold out in South Korea.

SamMobile reports that the first batch of Galaxy Fold units for South Korea is already completely sold out through carriers in the country. For a single day, that’s impressive.

However, the initial batch may have been very small. Korea Herald cites sources that claim a mere 1,000 units may have made up the first batch of pre-orders in the country. Notably, though, that number may not include sales directly through Samsung. Apparently, one carrier, SKT, sold out of its stock in less than 15 minutes.

For less than 24 hours, selling out of 1,000 units of this expensive foldable is probably a good sign. The smaller launch number is also probably a good move for Samsung seeing as it prevents widespread issues from popping up as they did earlier this year with review units.

A second round of pre-orders open up in South Korea on September 16th. In the United States and other regions, the Galaxy Fold will be available later this month.

