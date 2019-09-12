Google has released a dedicated website to help millions of Americans gain support with identifying and overcoming addictions. The ‘Recover Together’ micro-site provides Google Maps-based search and in-depth resources for support meetings, pharmacies, and more.

Ahead of National Recovery Month, Google also plans to put links to the Recover Together site right on its homepage. The initiative aims to help over 23 million Americans currently in recovery find the support and help they need much more easily and without judgment.

The Google Maps element can also give directions to the nearest pharmacy that sells naloxone, which is an opioid-overdose reversal drug. The drug is already available at over 20,000 locations across the United States without a prescription. These include Walgreens, CVS, and Rite-Aid. You will also soon be able to find your nearest location by searching for “naloxone”.

Considering that Google is allotting some homepage space to this initiative, the company considers this to be a pretty big deal. With National Recovery Month celebrating its 30th anniversary, clearly, Google is jumping on the opportunity to aid millions of Americans suffering from crippling addictions — which can only be applauded.

