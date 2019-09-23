Monday’s best deals include Anker Qi chargers and more from $15, plus markdowns on the popular Echo Wall Clock, and a new all-time low for the Bose SoundTouch 30 speaker. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest Anker sale includes deals from $15

Anker has a slew of smartphone accessories on sale today, which is perfect if you just picked up a new Android device recently. Headlining is a two-pack of its 10W Qi PowerWave Wireless Stands for $32. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen on a two-pack. Apple’s latest iPhones of course support wireless charging, albeit not as fast as their Android competitors, making it a no-brainer deal today for those looking to cut the cord. Check out the entire Anker sale right here.

Echo Wall Clock sees rare discount

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Wall Clock for $25. Typically fetching $30, today’s offer saves you $5, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and is a match of the second-best offer we’ve seen to date. Alongside just showing the time, Amazon’s Wall Clock seeks out to visualize timers set by Alexa, thanks to its built-in 60 LED display. It pairs with a variety of Echo speakers and is a unique addition to your smart home. You can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

Bose SoundTouch 30 wireless speaker hits new all-time low

Amazon offers the Bose SoundTouch 30 wireless speaker in white for $299 shipped. Regularly $499 at various retailers, today’s deal is $200 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The Bose SoundTouch 30 wireless speaker delivers “one-touch access” to various streaming services including Prime Music, Spotify, and Pandora, along with various other internet radio and music playlists. Because it offers built-in Alexa control, you’ll be able to easily call up various content sources while enjoying that iconic Bose sound.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Lenovo Mirage AR Dimension of Heroes Review: Bringing MARVEL to life [Video]

Blue Yeti X Review: Legendary sound with new features for creators [Video]

Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle Unboxing: Limited edition kit for Gears fans [Video]