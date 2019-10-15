Google announces Pixel 4 & 4 XL w/ Soli chip, Face unlock, and 90Hz displays

After months of leaks, Google has today announced the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the latest additions to its smartphone lineup. These are the first phones with Google’s Soli chip, they have the fastest face unlock on a smartphone, and they bring 90Hz displays.

There’s two phones: Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The first thing you’ll notice is the sizable top bezel on the front, which houses the Soli radar chip, the speaker, a single front shooter, and the suite of sensors for face unlock. Other familiar aesthetic flourishes like a colored lock button and the usual ‘G’ logo on the back are also in tow.

Things get a little interesting with the display specs. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will have 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch OLED displays, respectively — the smaller is Full HD+, while the larger is Quad HD+. We can confirm now, though, that both will be 90 Hz displays, a feature Google is planning to call ‘Smooth Display’.

In other Pixel 4 specs, the smaller 5.7-inch Google Pixel 4 will have a 2,800 mAh battery, while the larger model will have a 3,700 mAh battery. Both devices will pack the Snapdragon 855, get an appreciated bump to 6GB of RAM, and will be available in both 64GB and 128GB variants in the United States.

Here’s all the details:

There will be two devices, like last year, and they will identical save for screen size and battery capacity

Google is walking back its notch-centric design from last year, opting for a sizable top bezel on the Pixel 4

A headline feature this year is Project Soli-powered ‘Motion Sense’ for controlling the device — change tracks, silence alarms and phone calls

Google will debut the next-generation Assistant on Pixel 4, including many new features

Google will debut new camera features on Pixel 4, including Dual Exposure Camera Controls, astrophotography, and more

The Pixel 4 has IR-based facial security in lieu of a fingerprint sensor

Expect “Smooth Display” for faster refresh rates up to 90Hz

Both devices will have OLED displays, 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch, respectively

5.7-incher has 2,800 mAh battery, while the larger is 3,700 mAh

Cameras: 8MP on front, 12MP camera and 16MP (telephoto) on the back

The devices will bring Snapdragon 855 processors, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage

Stereo speakers are in tow

Both new devices still support Active Edge

Both new devices still support Pixel Stand

There are new live wallpapers for your enjoyment on Pixel 4

Google is introducing a new app called “Recorder”

Pixel 4 will have a customizable user interface with Pixel Themes

Other things: Titan M security module, Pixel Neural Core chip, and Android 10 with 3 years of software support

Pixel 4 and 4 XL are IP68 waterproof

Pixel 4 buyers will get 3 months of 100GB on Google One

3 colors: Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange

Google will offer new fabric cases in 3 new colors

Four new computational photography features this year for Pixel 4: Live HDR+, learning white balancing, wider range portrait mode, and astrophotography.

Pixel 4 will start at $799 — the exact same prices as last year. It’s available on every major US carrier, and you will be able to buy on October 24th.