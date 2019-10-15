A notable deal on a Pioneer Android Auto Receiver leads today’s best offers, alongside markdowns on Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 and Skagen Smartwatches. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Wireless Android Auto graces Pioneer’s 7-inch Receiver

Amazon is offering the Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver (W4500NEX) for $550. That’s $145 off the typical rate and is one of the best offers we have tracked. While I have no intention of switching smartphones anytime soon, Google, Samsung, and many others make really compelling devices these days. With such a high-level of competition, it’s best to plan ahead and buy platform-agnostic solutions. This receiver features wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, letting owners take advantage of the latest and greatest in-car software from Apple and Google without cables killing the vibe.

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 doubles as an Alexa display

Amazon offers the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 32 GB Android Tablet with Alexa Dock for $178. Normally selling for $250 at other retailers, that saves you over 28%, is the second-lowest it has sold for, and the best price we’ve seen since June. Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 pairs with a charging dock in order to convert it into an Alexa hub. And if the 32 GB of built-in storage isn’t enough, you’ll be able to leverage an up to 256 GB microSD card for more. Plus, its display is surrounded by dual front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers.

Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch runs Wear OS

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch in a variety of styles for $179. That’s $116 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Skagen’s Falster smartwatch is a fantastic option for those that either prefer Android, or frequently have the desire to switch mobile operating systems. Features like Google Pay, Assistant, and heart-rate tracking keep it in line with its competition. A 24-hour battery and swim-proof exterior make it a well-rounded option for many consumers.

