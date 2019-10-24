Fossil Sport Smartwatch is $104 while Best Buy’s latest sale discounts Chromebooks and more. We also have a new all-time low on Google’s Pixel Slate. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fossil Sport is down to $104

Fossil is currently offering its Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch in light blue, neon, and red for $104. Typically selling for $199, today’s offer is good for a 47% discount, beats our previous mention by $47, and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. This 41mm smartwatch features heart rate tracking and GPS monitoring, all packed into a swimproof design. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life per charge and view text messages as well as other notifications on its touchscreen display. We called it “the best Wear OS device for most people” in our hands-on review. More details below.

Best Buy’s latest sale discounts Chromebooks and more

For today only, Best Buy is discounting a selection of Macs, Chromebooks, HDTVs, and much more as part of its Early Access Give-Back sale. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy rewards member in order to lock in these offers and thanks to the new holiday shipping policy, delivery is free across the board. One notable standout is Dell’s 11-inch Chromebook at $109 (Reg. $149). You can check out the entire sale here for more deals.

An Amazon low awaits on Google’s Pixel Slate

Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate Intel Core m3 Tablet for $538. Typically selling for $799, as you’ll currently find at Best Buy as well as direct from Google, that’s good for a 33% discount, is $11 under our previous mention, and a match for the Amazon all-time low.

Featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen molecule display, Pixel Slate sports 64GB of on-board storage alongside 8GB of RAM. Plus with ten hours of battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy all-day usage. You can learn more in our review.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame Review: Elegant and easy-to-use [Video]

Street Fighter II RepliCade review: An incredibly-detailed mini arcade [Video]

Sennheiser GSP 370 Review: 100 wireless hours of great audio [Video]