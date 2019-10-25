Google Wifi is $220 in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, Nest Hub drops down to $57, and the Garmin Vívosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker is now $100. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Grab three best-selling Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Routers

Woot offers the Google Wifi 802.11ac Router Three-Pack for $220. Normally selling for $259 at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 15% and is right around the best we’ve seen in months. Google Wifi is a great way to simplify your home network, as this mesh system covers up to 4,500-sq. ft. and offers a maximum of 1.2Gbps speeds. Google’s companion app lets you schedule Wi-Fi pausing for your kids, filter content, and more. Plus, each of the routers also features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Hub is a kitchen must for finding new recipes

eBay Daily Deals is offering the Google Nest Hub for $57. Normally $130 at Best Buy, this beats our last mention by $0.50 and is one of the best deals we’ve seen recently. I love the Google Nest Hub and use it frequently to command my smart home. My wife, who isn’t nearly as techy as me, also loves using it to set timers, ask it questions, and even look up recipes. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Garmin Vívosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker is $100

Amazon offers the Garmin Vívosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker in midnight for $100. As a comparison, it typically goes for $130 with today’s deal matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Amongst the most notable features on this slim fitness tracker, you’ll find REM sleep and heart rating monitoring. Both of these are must-haves if you’re serious about monitoring your health and activity over time. You’ll also get vibration alerts for smartphone notifications, and more. Battery life rated at seven-days at a time on a full charge.

