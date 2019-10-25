Below we go hands-on with the ultra-sleek and super-thin clear MNML case for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. 9to5Google readers can grab a MNML case now for $10 OFF with our code 9TO5GOOGLE for a limited time.

Designed for minimalists, the entire MNML case lineup is for those that want to protect their prized possession without losing functionality and most importantly form.

Many cases tout protection but not many can offer protection without increasing bulk substantially. MNML has taken a different approach. Instead, giving you a case that not only allows you to enjoy the look and feel of your smartphone but without any sort of branding or logos — meaning your not inadvertently advertising a brand simply by protecting your phone.

Despite being so thin and lightweight, any MNML case for your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL provides superb protection thanks to the precision cutouts and device fit. The raised back camera bump ensures that the square notch containing one of the very best smartphone cameras in the business is safe from dings, scratches and knocks all-day.

Because the MNML cases are just 0.35mm thin, they also pose no problems for your wireless chargers. No need to remove the case before slapping on your Qi charger or Pixel Stand. It’s extra peace of mind that you’ll wake up with a full battery ready to tackle the day that MNML has thought of during the entire design process.

With a number of colors to choose from, that includes Frosted White, Frosted Black, Matte Black, and Clear Transparent, you get excellent lightweight protection without adding unnecessary bulk. Because of that the MNML case lineup is superb for your brand new Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL — or any other smartphone for that matter. At just $27, you get one of the sleekest cases for your brand new Made by Google phone without hindering the experience.

