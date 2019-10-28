Nvidia just refreshed its popular Android TV-based set-top box with two models and a lower price point than ever before. Here’s where you can buy the Nvidia Shield (2019) and Nvidia Shield Pro and get the best price possible.

Where to buy Nvidia Shield TV (2019)

The smaller Nvidia Shield TV (2019) is going to be the best option for a lot of people. The new tube-shaped design is smaller and more portable while packing all of the power and features that most people need, including Dolby Vision, Atmos, and AI upscaling, too.

The new remote is also included, and there’s even that dedicated button on the hardware to make the remote ring when it’s lost. The smaller Shield TV is also just as capable when it comes to gaming. You can connect wireless controllers to use with GeForce Now, or even games that run locally on the Shield, too.

For most people, the lower price point of $149 is going to be the real deciding factor on which Nvidia Shield TV to buy. The lower price is just a better value based on what you’re getting.

As for where you can buy the Shield TV, most major retailers offer the product. That includes Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and Nvidia itself, too. You can save a few bucks at B&H Photo, though, by using the retailer’s Payboo card, which covers the sales tax.

Where to buy Nvidia Shield TV Pro

Who should buy the Nvidia Shield TV Pro? This device with its higher $199 is the Nvidia Shield TV to buy for those who truly want to do it all. Unlike the smaller Shield it offers up full-size USB ports, which means you can connect more peripherals or expand storage using external hard drives or flash drives.

Those USB ports are also going to be a big selling point for those who want to run a Plex server using their Shield TV. On top of that, the 16 GB of storage and the upgrade to 3 GB of RAM instead of 2 GB should help Plex and other demanding applications. There’s no game controller in the box, though, so that won’t be a deciding factor between the two.

If you want to buy the Nvidia Shield TV Pro, sales are open now from Nvidia directly, Amazon, and Best Buy too. B&H Photo also offers the product, and you can save on the sales tax by using the retailer’s Payboo card.

