Apple is pushing its way into the streaming TV market and that means debuting apps on other platforms. This week, the Apple TV app has made its way over to Android TV, at least on select Sony Bravia models.

Our colleagues at 9to5Mac were first tipped off to the debut of the Apple TV app arriving on some Sony TV models in Brazil through a recent firmware update. It’s not a widespread rollout by any means, but it’s certainly encouraging to see the rollout starting.

Since all of Sony’s smart TVs are running on Google’s Android TV platform, this also marks the first time the Apple TV app has been available on Android devices. We don’t expect Apple to release this app for Android smartphones anytime soon, though, and its availability on Android TV will likely be locked down to Sony devices only. Notably, in a conversation with Nvidia recently, it sounded like there were no concrete plans to bring Apple TV to the Shield at this time.

The Apple TV app for Sony Android TVs allows users to watch TV shows and movies they’ve purchased from iTunes as well as accessing the new Apple TV+ streaming service when it debuts in early November. The same app recently debuted for Amazon Fire TV and Roku as well.

