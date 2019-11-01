Acer Chromebook R 11 is now just $210, plus deals on Fossil smartwatches, and the Lenovo Smart Clock gets a nice bundle. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Acer Chromebook R 11 is on sale

Amazon offers the Acer Chromebook R 11 4GB/32GB/1.6Ghz 11.6-inch Convertible Laptop for $210. Normally selling for $279, that’s good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention from July, and comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. This Chromebook features a unique 2-in-1 design that allows you to convert it from being a typical laptop into a tablet. There’s 32GB of onboard storage as well as 4GB of RAM, plus you’ll also find a built-in SD card slot, a USB 3.0 port, and HDMI output, as well as up to 10 hours of battery life and more.

Amazon’s huge watch sale starts at $13

Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box is littered with deals on watches from some of the biggest names out there, including Fossil, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Invicta, and more. Deals start at just $13 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $185. As a comparison, it typically goes for $275 direct at Fossil. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model delivers Google’s Wear OS platform alongside several notable features, including active heart rate monitoring, GPS, NFC, and more. You can count on the usual suite of smartphone notifications as well plus up to 24-hours of battery life on a full charge. Fossil watches are often amongst 9to5Google’s top picks.

Lenovo Smart Clock comes bundled with two smart home devices

Lenovo is currently offering its Assistant-enabled Smart Clock bundled with a smart plug and LED Light Bulb for $56. Usually purchasing the clock, plug, and light would run you $140, with today’s offer saving you 60%. For comparison, we’ve seen the Smart Clock sell for as low at $50 in the past, but this is the best value to date considering you’ll get all three smart home accessories. Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled display is perfect for the bedside table and gives you full access to Google’s digital helper for playing music and controlling one’s smart home. Thanks to the inclusion of the smart plug and LED bulb, the latter of those features can be put to good use. We noted in our hands-on review that it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.”

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame Review: Elegant and easy-to-use [Video]

Street Fighter II RepliCade review: An incredibly-detailed mini arcade [Video]