Monday’s best deals include the latest Logitech Amazon Gold Box, plus HP’s top-of-the-line Chromebook is on sale alongside a $58 Nest Hub. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Amazon’s Logitech Gold Box is packed with deals

Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes a number of notable deals on Logitech accessories for your Chromebook, Mac, or PC. Deals can be had under $12 with our top pick being the MX Master Wireless Mouse at $47, which is down from the usual $60 price tag. You can find all of our top picks right here.

HP’s high-end Chromebook is on sale

Amazon offers the HP 15-inch Chromebook 2.3 GHz/4 GB/64 GB for $369. As a comparison, it typically goes for $449 at other retailers. Today’s deal is a match of the previous Amazon all-time-low price This high-end Chromebook sports a 15-inch 1080p display with plenty of room to handle daily tasks, browse the web, and more. Notable features include a 2.3 GHz Intel processor, 4 GB worth of RAM, and a built-in 64 GB hard drive. HP promises up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you should be good throughout the day.

Google Nest Hub returns to $58

Rakuten offers the Google Nest Hub for $58. As a comparison, Best Buy currently has it for $129. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and likely beats this year’s Black Friday prices at mainstream retailers. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.”

