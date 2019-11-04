Google’s Wear OS lags behind a lot of competitors when it comes to health and fitness features, but the smartwatches using the platform are usually genuinely good at being an actual wristwatch. However, thanks to daylight savings time, a bug has come up with Wear OS’s always-on display, but there’s an easy fix.

Android Police highlights an issue that seems relatively widespread on Reddit where some Wear OS users are noticing a discrepancy with their always-on display. Following Sunday’s time change to account for daylight savings, the always-on display stuck with the older time, while the watch as a whole shows the correct time.

It’s not entirely clear why this is happening, but it shouldn’t affect any alarms on the watch. It seems to only affect the always-on display and keeps it one hour off. Notably, this seems to be a somewhat common issue with the always-on display. I’ve noticed in the past when traveling across time zones, the always-on display sometimes takes a little while to sync back up.

Thankfully, there’s a very easy way to fix this daylight savings bug with Wear OS. Quickly rebooting both the affected watch and the connected smartphone should cause the two to re-sync.

Also, how is daylight savings time still a thing?

