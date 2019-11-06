YouTube alerting visitors about updated terms of service

YouTube today is alerting all visitors to its sites and mobile apps about updated Terms of Services that will come into effect next month. Appearing as a top banner, it links to an overview of upcoming changes.

The “Our Terms of Service will be updated on 10 December, 2019. Please review the new Terms” message went live this afternoon and lets users press “Ok” to dismiss, while “Review” takes them to a summary of changes. It’s live on the Home tab in Android and iOS, as well as YouTube.com whether you’re logged in or signed out.

This summary is designed to help you understand some of the key updates we’ve made to our Terms of Service (Terms). We hope this serves as a useful guide, but please ensure you read the new Terms in full.

There are no changes to how YouTube is treating “your information” under the “Your Use of the Service” section. The Google company is promising to be “more transparent about why we might need to make changes to the Service, and provided a commitment to give you notice when those changes might affect you.”

YouTube has “clarified the content license you grant us to make it easier to understand,” but it is “not asking for additional permissions and there’s no difference in how we’re using your content.” Meanwhile, there are more details about account suspensions and terminations:

Terminations. Our Terms now include more details about when we might need to terminate our Agreement with bad actors. We provide a greater commitment to give notice when we take such action and what you can do to appeal if you think we’ve got it wrong. We’ve also added instructions for you, if you decide you no longer want to use the Service.

The full updated ToS is below the summary, while the old terms are available here for comparison.

