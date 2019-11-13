Wednesday’s best deals include the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, plus notable Nest Thermostat bundles, and the Acer Chromebook 14. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Strap Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier onto your wrist at a new Amazon low

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch for $190. Typically selling for $300, just like you’ll find at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to $110 in savings, is $9 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung Gear S3 rocks a 46mm circular touchscreen and features upwards of three-day battery life on a single charge. On top of the usual notification relaying to your smartphone, there’s fitness stat tracking, Samsung Pay, and more. Don’t forget to check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Bundle Nest Thermostats with Nest Hub, more from $169

BuyDig currently offers the Nest Learning Thermostat bundled with a Google Nest Hub for $249. With the thermostat usually selling for $249 by itself, this is like getting the smart display for free instead of the $100 it typically fetches. Today’s offer is one of the best values we’ve seen all-time and comes within $32 of both devices combined all-time lows. Swap in a Google Home Speaker for the same price. Featuring one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the thermostat market, Nest’s model allows you to cut back your heating bill this winter thanks to a suite of tools that help make sure your heating only runs when it needs to. Throw in the Nest Hub, and you’ll be able to take full advantage of its smart home capabilities. Shop more bundles from $169 right here.

Acer Chromebook 14 sports all-day battery at $179

Walmart currently offers the Acer Chromebook 14 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB bundled with a protective sleeve for $179. Usually selling for around $260 at Amazon, today’s offer beats the all-time low there by $20. That’s without factoring the sleeve’s value, which bumps the overall savings here to 33%. This is also the best we’ve tracked to date. Acer’s high-end Chromebook sports a 14-inch display, which is built into an aluminum housing. On top of that, there’s 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. You’re looking at up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and in terms of ports, there’s dual USB 3.0 and HDMI.

