Friday’s best deals include the Best Buy Start Your List sale, Acer’s premium Chromebook, and Ring Video Doorbells. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy’s Start Your List sale

Best Buy is ending the week by kicking off its Start Your List sale, offering a variety of discounts on iPads, Nest bundles, TVs, smart home gear, drones, and more. Most notably, there are deals on Nest Mini bundles and you’ll be able to take up to $199 off a selection of Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. These price cuts match our previous mentions and are right around the all-time lows for the most part, though we have seen some of the higher-end iPad Pro deals land at up to $249 off before.

Acer’s premium 15-inch Chromebook is $299

Walmart is offering the Acer Chromebook 715 15.6-inch Touchscreen 2.2GHz/4GB/128GB for $299. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is the lowest we’ve seen it go. With many Chromebooks sporting a cheap chassis, Acer’s 715 ratchets things up with an all-aluminum exterior. This delivers a MacBook-esque look and feel while clocking in at a fraction of the cost. Another notable feature includes 128GB of storage, which is significantly more than the 32GB or 64GB sizes that we often see. Up to 12-hour battery life can be achieved on a single charge, leaving you with all-day performance. Inputs include 2x USB-C, 3.5mm, microSD, and USB-A.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro deters porch pirates at $129

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in certified refurbished condition for $129. Typically selling for $249 in new condition, you’ll find today’s offer down from the usual $179 refurbished listings. That’s good for an up to 49% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen, new or otherwise.

Ring Doorbell Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Unique to this model is dual-band Wi-Fi support, which you won’t find on the lower-end Ring offerings. There’s also enhanced motion detection, so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside. Includes a one-year warranty direct from Amazon.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Amazon Bestseller: Manual Espresso Machine – Wacaco Nanopresso Review [Video]

Ecoflow River 370 Review: Charge up to 9 devices with this power station [Video]

Hands-on with the beautiful Razer Blade Stealth 13 Mercury White [Video]