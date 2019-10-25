Earlier this week, Google provided some clarification on when Stadia Founder’s and Premiere Edition will ship. The Google Store on Friday started listing Stadia delivery dates for pre-orderers.

Since June, the Google Store order history page just noted a generic “Ships in November” status for Stadia. This has been updated today to list a “Delivered by” date.

Those that ordered immediately after the first Connect event on June 6th are seeing Stadia delivery dates dates of November 21-22 with standard shipping in the United States. On the fastest speed, we’re seeing November 20-21, while we’re compiling a list of international deliveries below.

Meanwhile, an order for Founder’s Edition placed on October 7 will be delivered December 3-4, which roughly fits how Google expects to deliver both bundles within the first two weeks of launch.

At the 10/15 event, Google noted that Stadia launches on November 19th for those that placed reservations early. As got confirmed this week, those orders look to start shipping that Tuesday and no earlier. Your payment method will be charged before this occur, while the code to activate Stadia will be emailed upon shipment. It could be possible to access the game streaming service first using third-party accessories before your Edition kit arrives.

The Premiere Edition is the same price as Founder’s, and includes a Clearly White Stadia Controller, Chromecast Ultra, and three months of Stadia Pro. The initial bundle comes with a limited edition Night Blue Controller, the ability to claim an early user name, Founder’s Badge, and Buddy Pass for one friend.

Getting a "11/25 – 11/26", ordered on 6/6. Ships to germany. — Johannes (@vermutlichJ) October 25, 2019

