Live TV streaming services are getting more popular and if you’re a Sling TV subscriber, the service is getting a big new integration. Starting today, Sling TV is available on Google’s Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max smart displays.

Sling TV is already available on Android, Chromecast, Android TV, and more, but it’s never been available using a simple voice command. YouTube TV, on the other hand, has been able to play your favorite channels on nearby TVs and smart displays with a quick “Hey Google.”

Starting today Sling TV is closing the gap with support for the Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Using a command such as “Hey Google, watch HGTV on Sling” will pull up the content immediately. You’ll, of course, need a Sling account to use this and the Sling TV app is also needed to get things set up.

To celebrate the launch, Sling is offering a 3-day free trial to new customers who sign up for an account using Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max.

Now you can control Sling with your voice to watch shows on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, or use your voice to cast Sling to a Chromecast-connected TV. You can say “Hey Google, watch HGTV on Sling” (or any available channel you want to see!), as well as command controls like “play,” “pause,” “skip forward 10 seconds” or “stop” (but why would you ever want to stop Slinging?). On the Nest Hub Max, you can also pause and resume content on Sling with Quick Gestures by holding your hand up and looking at the device. New customers who sign up for Sling through the Google Home app will receive a 3-day free trial to explore the sports, news, lifestyle, movies and shows we have to offer, no strings attached. To access Sling on your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max, simply go to the Google Home app on your smartphone and link your Sling account.

It’s unclear at the moment if Sling TV is supported on all Google Assistant smart displays but we’ve reached out for further clarification.

