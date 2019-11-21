Thursday’s best deals include markdowns on the nearly the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup, Samsung Galaxy Fit is just $59, and Lenovo’s Smart Display is now $83. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128 GB Android Smartphone for $550. Typically fetching $750, today’s offer saves you 27%, matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low, and lands at the expected Black Friday pricing. Rocking a 5.8-inch 1080p display, Samsung’s Galaxy S10e delivers a budget-friendly flagship Android experience powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. You’ll get access to Android Pie out of the gate, as well as 128 GB of storage, wireless PowerShare, and more. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Check out even more Samsung Galaxy S10e deals right here.

Samsung Galaxy Fit beats the Black Friday price at $59

B&H is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit Smartwatch for $59. Usually selling for $100, Samsung currently has it marked down to $79 as part of its pre-Black Friday sale. Today’s offer is good for a 41% discount and marks the lowest we’ve tracked to date. Featuring an AMOLED display, Samsung has packed everything from heart rate monitoring to smartphone notifications into Galaxy Fit alongside up to a full week of battery life per charge. It’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters and can automatically track workouts. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled Smart Display is just $83

eBay Daily Deals offers the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $83. Normally you’ll pay $200 at Best Buy and Lenovo, but today’s offer saves you 58% and matches our previous mention for the 2019 low. Centered around its 8-inch screen, Lenovo Smart Display supercharges Assistant with the ability to watch YouTube content, pull up smart camera feeds, and so much more. As per usual, you’ll also be able to summon up Google’s voice assistant to control smart home gadgets, or listen to music, or ask cooking questions. Check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

