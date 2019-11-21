Ahead of more and more self-driving cars appearing on the road, Waymo today published an instructional video on how first responders should interact with its autonomous vehicles in case of roadside emergencies.

This instructional video is designed to equip first responders to confidently identify, approach, and interact with Waymo fully self-driving vehicles in a wide range of collision and other emergency scenarios. Not all of the techniques described will be required during every interaction with a Waymo vehicle.

This “Guide for First Responders” offers “recommended techniques for emergency situations.” It starts off by learning how to identify the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid due to the various sensors located on the roof, front, and sides of the vehicle.

To make sure the car does not self-drive, emergency responders are instructed to “make sure that at least one of the doors remains open until power has been disconnected or the vehicle has been shifted into manual mode.” The car will also not drive if an airbag is deployed.

The latter mode is achieved through a button combination on the steering wheel. Waymo also provided instructions to disable electric power. One special consideration is an extra 12-volt battery in the trunk that provides redundant power for the self-driving system.

More details and guides from Waymo are available online.

More about Waymo: