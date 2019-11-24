Google Pixel 3 deals deliver new Amazon all-time lows while Pixel 4 is $200 off. We also spotted Pixel Slate with a keyboard case at $449, and AirPods are on sale as well. You’ll find all that and more in the 9to5Toys Lunch Break below.

Google Pixel 3 deals abound for Black Friday

Amazon offers Google Pixel 3 64GB for $349 in unlocked condition. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Better Black Friday deals may be on the horizon, but those prices have yet to be confirmed. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. The larger Pixel 3 XL is also on sale for $449, down from its regular $550 price tag. Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera and more. At this price, it offers some of the best value for your money in the mid- to upper-tier of smartphones available currently. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market and better than some of the latest generation iPhones.

Looking for Pixel 4? Amazon is now offering Black Friday pricing at $200 off both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with deals from $599. That’s the best price we’ve tracked on unlocked versions of Google’s latest device.

Google Pixel Slate bundle on sale

Amazon is currently offering the Google Pixel Slate Intel Core m3 Tablet bundled with a keyboard for $449. Usually selling for $998, today’s offer is good for a 55% discount, beats our previous mention on the tablet alone by $81, and marks a new all-time low. The entire experience here is centered around a 12.3-inch touchscreen molecule display. Google has armed its Pixel Slate with 64GB of on-board storage, as well as 8GB of RAM and ten hours of battery life. Plus, throw in the keyboard and you’ll be ready to take work on-the-go. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. More details below.

AirPods hit Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple AirPods 2 with charging case for $134. As a comparison, today’s deal is $25 off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. We did see them hit $126 once before at Rakuten. You can grab the same AirPods with the wireless charging case for $165 (Reg. $199). The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Looking for the latest AirPods Pro? You can still pick them up at the Amazon all-time low price of $235. That’s down from the usual $249 price. AirPods Pro pack active noise cancellation and a brand new design. Check out our hands-on review for more.

