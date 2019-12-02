This year’s Cyber Monday sale is right around the corner and slated to have some of the best Chromebook deals year. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level machine or something more premium, we’re sure to see popular retailers like Best Buy offering aggressive discounts on the Chrome OS machines. But if past years are any indication, top retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Target should be getting in on the savings, as well. You’ll find all of the best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals down below.

Best Chromebook deals that are live right now

By far the best selection of Chromebook deals you’ll find right now are in Amazon’s one-day sale. Here there are models from all of the big brands like HP, Samsung, Asus, Acer, and more starting at $120. That entry-level price point still manages to deliver an ASUS 11-inch Chromebook with a waterproof design, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard memory.

If those options don’t suit you, then there are some other enticing offers to pursue. Headlined by the HP Chromebook 14-inch at $180, you’ll save $70 and bring the price down to the lowest we’ve tracked. This bright white Chromebook features a 14-inch display that can fold 180-degrees. Built-in speakers are made by B&O and 32GB of onboard storage should be sufficient for most Chrome OS users. That sale also includes plenty of other options entering at $109 and up.

