Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e hits a new Amazon all-time low while Philips Hue lightbulbs do the same. We also have a notable deal on Anker Prizm projectors and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB at a new Amazon low

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB Tablet in gold for $399. Normally selling for $480, today’s offer beats the current Cyber Week promotional price at Samsung by $30 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, up to 14 hours of battery life per charge for all-day usage, and face unlock. It comes backed by 128GB of internal storage, and if that’s not enough, microSD card support allows for easy expansion. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb with Bluetooth hits new low

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth for $42. Good for a 15% discount, today’s offer is still one of the first new price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Featuring the same multicolor lighting Philips Hue is known for, the latest brand’s bulb brings Bluetooth connectivity into the mix alongside the usual inclusion of Zigbee. This allows the LED light to work without a hub, making it an easy to recommend option for those just beginning their smart home journeys. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Anker’s Prizm II projector drops to $150

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector for $150. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and one of the best prices we have ever seen. At such an incredible price, it’s hard to believe that this projector delivers a full 1080p picture. Additionally, it’s capable of creating up to a 120-inch screen which is what I have currently and it makes a 65-inch TV look minuscule in comparison. With a 30,000-hour lamp life, this projector is ready to entertain you for a mind-blowing 20 years when using it for four hours each day. Inputs include HDMI and USB.

