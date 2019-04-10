Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab A 10.1 arrives in the US on April 26th from $229, pre-order bonus

Android tablets are rarely worth it nowadays, especially with the best iPads dropping in cost, but there are a few solid options out there. Two of Samsung’s recently announced tablets, the Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 10.1, have finally been slated for a US release this month. Here’s what you need to know.

If you were hoping to pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e or Tab A 10.1, you’ll get your chance in the United States starting on April 26th. Starting on that date, Samsung says that both tablets will be available from “major retailers” and the company’s own website. From the looks of it, those major retailers include the Best Buy and Amazon.

Pricing for the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 starts at $229. Meanwhile, the OLED-packing Galaxy Tab S5e comes in at $399. For that more expensive tablet, Samsung is also offering a pre-order bonus if you order through its site between April 12th and 25th — a free Samsung SmartThings Hub.

[Samsung] announced that the Galaxy Tab S5e, Samsung’s thinnest 10.5” tablet, and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, built for the household, will be available for purchase later this month. Whether you are looking for entertainment, multi-tasking and the best Galaxy features with the ultra-light Galaxy Tab S5e, or to consume your favorite content with the family or while on the go with the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, Samsung has you covered at a price point that fits your budget.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (left) and Tab A 10.1 (right)

We’ll update this article later in the month to buy both tablets, and if you want to learn more, check out the links below.

