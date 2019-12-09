Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch his $269 in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus deals on Anker accessories and the Xiaomi Mi streaming media player is at a new all-time low price. Head below for all that and more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch rocks four-day battery life

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 46mm for $269 shipped. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer matches our pre-Black Friday mention, saves you 23%, and is right at the Amazon low. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch rocks a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance, and up to four days of battery life on a single charge. You’ll also find the typical suite of fitness tracking capabilities like heart rate monitoring, alongside notifications and more. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Anker 40% off Gold Box has all your charging needs covered

Anker’s Gold Box at Amazon has up to 40% off various smartphone charging accessories and more. One of our top picks includes a 2-pack of Qi chargers for $28, which is down from the regular $35 price tag. You can also save on batteries, power strips, and more.

Xiaomi’s affordable Mi Box S is now $30

Walmart offers the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Streamer for $30. Also includes a $10 VUDU credit with purchase as well. Regularly $50 or more, today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. This isn’t your regular streamer, as Xiaomi Mi features full 4K and HDR support, along with an included remote with Google Assistant. Of course, you’ll find all of your favorite streaming services and more. We reviewed the Xiaomi Mi Box S back in 2018 and called it an “incredible value at $59,” making today’s deal all the more noteworthy at $40.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Basilisk Ultimate and X Hyperspeed Review: The latest tech from Razer [Video]

Behind the Screens: What’s in Jordan’s camera backpack? [Video]

Review: PDP Mars Lightcon Lightgun revives an iconic gaming accessory [Video]