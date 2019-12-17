Just before launch, Google was able to bring the total number of available Stadia games to 22 with a promise of more before year’s end. Stadia’s three more games — starting with Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — are available today, while Ghost Recon Breakpoint is coming tomorrow.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 costs $49.99 and hit the Stadia Store at 9 AM PT.

Battle your way through memorable moments from a beloved series in this innovative and colorful brawler. Relive the Dragon Ball story by time travelling and protecting iconic historic moments in the Dragon Ball universe. As a Time Patroller gain more power by learning new techniques and defeating rivals, play online with friends, and unravel a story featuring your favorite Dragon Ball characters.

The anticipated Borderlands 3 is discounted as part of Stadia Pro for a limited time. Also available now, Standard Edition is $38.99 (35% off), Deluxe Edition costs $51.99 (35% off), and Super Deluxe Edition is $77.99 USD (22% off).

You’ll be able to manufacture mayhem with up to three other friends online. Join your fellow Vault Hunters in a colorful, chaotic, action-packed world stuffed with loot. Purchase Borderlands 3 in your Stadia app and you’ll be playing within moments across your supported devices.

The last game that should be coming to Stadia this year is Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. It takes advantage of Stadia exclusive feature Stream Connect to “monitor the screens of up to three teammates.” It sees similar Pro discounts:

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $30.00 USD (50% off)

Gold Edition for $50.00 USD (50% off)

Ultimate Edition for $60.00 USD (50% off)

Get ready for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a spec-ops action adventure that sets you and your friends loose in a spectacular arena of open-world co-op. Available December 18, Ghost Recon Breakpoint for Stadia includes Stream Connect, a feature that makes team coordination in Ghost Recon Breakpoint much easier thanks to the fact that you see what your teammates see by streaming multiple viewpoints into a single screen.

